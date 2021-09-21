Emily Jo Majerczyk

Clear Lake-Emily Jo Majerczyk, 20, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Avenue South, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

