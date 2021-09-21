Emily Jo Majerczyk
Clear Lake-Emily Jo Majerczyk, 20, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Avenue South, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.