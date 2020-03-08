MASON CITY -- Elsie (Swalve) Selberg, 92, died Wednesday, March 4, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church; burial in East Side Cemetery, Estherville, at a later date. Online condolences at www.henryolsonfuneral.com. Henry Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is assisting the family.