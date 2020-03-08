Elsie (Swalve) Selberg
0 comments

Elsie (Swalve) Selberg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Elsie (Swalve) Selberg, 92, died Wednesday, March 4, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Estherville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church; burial in East Side Cemetery, Estherville, at a later date. Online condolences at www.henryolsonfuneral.com. Henry Olson Funeral Home of Estherville is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Selberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News