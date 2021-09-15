Elsie Page Musser
MASON CITY-Elsie Page Musser 97, of Mason City, Iowa, died on September 9, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa and the First United Methodist Church of Mason City.
