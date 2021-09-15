 Skip to main content
Elsie Page Musser
MASON CITY-Elsie Page Musser 97, of Mason City, Iowa, died on September 9, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 119 S. Georgia Ave. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Inurnment will be held Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa and the First United Methodist Church of Mason City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

