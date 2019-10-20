{{featured_button_text}}
Cataldo logo

BRITT – Elsie M. Bruns, 88, of Britt, died Friday, Oct. 18, at Westview Care Center, Britt. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating; burial in Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center. Visitation is5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. SW, Britt, and for an hour prior to services at the church. Memorials to Britt VFW or Winnebago County 4-H programs. Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-843-3811; www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load comments