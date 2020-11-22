Elnora R. Thompson
FOREST CITY-Elnora R. Thompson, 96, of Forest City died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Country Meadow Place in Mason City, Iowa.
Private Funeral Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Calvary Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Doug Farrell officiating. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Calvary Baptist Church Facebook page. Masks are mandated and social distancing will be observed.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Wednesday.
Burial will be held in the Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's charity of choice.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
