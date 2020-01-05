Elmer "Roger" Epperly
Elmer "Roger" Epperly

Elmer "Roger" Epperly, 81, older brother and only sibling of Steve Epperly of Mason City, passed away December 19, 2019, in Milton, GA, near his daughter and family. He was a career educator in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood.

