GARNER – Elmer F. Young, 87, of Garner died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A private funeral service will be held at Cataldo Funeral Chapel with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. A public graveside service will be held 1:30 P.M., Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. The family requests that current CDC guidelines for social distancing be observed if you plan to attend the graveside.

The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Cataldo Funeral Home and available for viewing after the service on the funeral home website tribute wall.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Volunteer Ambulance Service. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

