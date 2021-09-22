 Skip to main content
Elma I. (Odland) Lynch
CLARION-Elma I. (Odland) Lynch, 97 of Clarion passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Elma Lynch will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation for Elma Lynch will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

