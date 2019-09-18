Ellie Louise Peters Birdsall Mersereau
MASON CITY - Ellie Louise Peters Birdsall Mersereau, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A memorial service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Music Man Square. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
You have free articles remaining.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.