Ellie Louise Peters Birdsall Mersereau

MASON CITY - Ellie Louise Peters Birdsall Mersereau, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Music Man Square. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

