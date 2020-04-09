Ellen M. Waters
DOWS, IOWA - Ellen M. (Masters) Waters, 88, formerly of Dows passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sheffield Care Center.
Due to Governor Reynolds' current declaration for limiting attendance at public gatherings, memorial graveside service details for Ellen Waters are pending.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, Dows, Iowa, 515-532-2233.
To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Waters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.