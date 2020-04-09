Ellen M. Waters
Ellen M. Waters

Ellen M. Waters

DOWS, IOWA - Ellen M. (Masters) Waters, 88, formerly of Dows passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Sheffield Care Center.

Due to Governor Reynolds' current declaration for limiting attendance at public gatherings, memorial graveside service details for Ellen Waters are pending.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, Dows, Iowa, 515-532-2233.

