Ella Mae McNeely

Ella Mae McNeely, age 77 of Mason City, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home in Mason City.

A private family burial will take place on Friday, February 19, 2021 at West Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Leland, Iowa.

A memorial service is tentatively being planned for this summer.

Schott Funeral Homes, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family.

