Ella Mae McNeely
Ella Mae McNeely, age 77 of Mason City, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her home in Mason City.
A private family burial will take place on Friday, February 19, 2021 at West Prairie Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Leland, Iowa.
A memorial service is tentatively being planned for this summer.
Schott Funeral Homes, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City is assisting the family.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com
641-585-2685
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.