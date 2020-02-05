Elizabeth "Liz" A. Lindell

Elizabeth "Liz" A. Lindell, 76, of Plymouth and formerly of Hudson, IA passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in Cedar Rapids at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:30 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 West Walnut St., Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 11am to 1 pm prior to the funeral at the church on the 14th.

Liz's family will greet friends in a Celebration of Life from 11:30 to 1:30 on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1 Thelma St., Hudson, IA 50643. A private family inurnment will follow at Black Hawk Township Cemetery.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. Colonial chapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Lindell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.