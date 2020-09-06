Elizabeth "Dolly" A. Hackenmiller

Elizabeth Ann “Dolly” Bawek Hackenmiller
Elizabeth Ann “Dolly” Bawek Hackenmiller, 93, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020 in the Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa under the direction of Schroeder & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be for an hour prior to the funeral starting at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Raymond A. Burkle will officiate. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in remembrance of Dolly can be sent to the Stacyville Community Nursing Home, 413 S. Broad Street, Stacyville, IA 50476.Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
