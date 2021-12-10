 Skip to main content
Elizabeth “Bettie” L. Johnson

Elizabeth “Bettie” L. Johnson

Elizabeth “Bettie” L. Johnson

BRITT–Elizabeth “Bettie” L. Johnson, 94, of Britt passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Westview Care Center.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Britt with Rev. Robert Dodge officiating. Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave., S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

