Elinor Sinning
Elinor Sinning

Elinor Sinning

Elinor Sinning, 87, of Rudd, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Eden Presbyterian Cemetery, Rural Rudd with Pastor Beth Ehlers officiating.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Breaking News