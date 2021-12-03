 Skip to main content
Elfriede Boser

Elfriede Boser

TYLER, TX-Elfriede Boser, age 83, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Alexander, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Oak Hills Terrace in Tyler, Texas.

Memorial graveside services for Elfriede Boser will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Alexander Cemetery.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

