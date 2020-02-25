Eleanor Schallock
0 comments

Eleanor Schallock

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor Schallock

Osage - Eleanor Schallock, age 99, of Osage, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, with Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Schallock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News