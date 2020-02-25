Eleanor Schallock
Osage - Eleanor Schallock, age 99, of Osage, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, with Pastor Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.
