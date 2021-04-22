Eldon T. Pearson
GARNER – Eldon T. Pearson, 93, of Garner passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.