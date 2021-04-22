Eldon T. Pearson

GARNER – Eldon T. Pearson, 93, of Garner passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com