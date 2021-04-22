 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eldon T. Pearson
0 comments

Eldon T. Pearson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eldon T. Pearson

Eldon T. Pearson

GARNER – Eldon T. Pearson, 93, of Garner passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at United Presbyterian Church in Garner with Rev. Justin Asche officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Authorities probe fatal shooting of teen in Ohio

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News