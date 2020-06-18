× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Eldon Randall

CHARLES CITY — Graveside Services for Eldon Randall, 86, of Charles City will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Marble Rock with military honors by Stroud – Gates Post 387 American Legion, Marble Rock.

Eldon Randall passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 423 Bradford St. Marble Rock, Iowa. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.

