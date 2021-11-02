 Skip to main content
Elaine Wiebrand

Elaine Wiebrand

MASON CITY-Elaine Wiebrand, 87, of Mason City, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Arrangements are being handled by Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City.641-423-2372.ColonialChapels.com

