Elaine Taylor
Clear Lake - Elaine Taylor, 92 of Davenport and formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Arrangements are pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641) 357-2193 ColonialChapels.com
