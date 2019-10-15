{{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Taylor

Clear Lake - Elaine Taylor, 92 of Davenport and formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Arrangements are pending with Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641) 357-2193 ColonialChapels.com

