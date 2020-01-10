Elaine S. (Cole) Campney

Forest City, Iowa – Elaine S. (Cole) Campney, 92, of Forest City died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Roland, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com

