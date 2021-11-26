 Skip to main content
Elaine R. Pistek

Elaine R. Pistek

Elaine R. Pistek

GARNER-Elaine R. Pistek, 65, of Garner died Monday, November 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a combined CD of A and Catholic Workman FCSLA w51 rosary and a Scriptural wake service at 5 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Sunday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

