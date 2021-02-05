 Skip to main content
Elaine May (Ness) Bergan
Elaine May (Ness) Bergan, 91 years old of Lake Mills, IA, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA, due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

A private family service will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, south of Joice with Rev. Kevin Olson officiating, and burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Bethel Lutheran Church, 3906 Bluebill Ave. Joice, IA 50446 or to the donor's choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

