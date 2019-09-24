{{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Margaret Muller Ritz

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Elaine Margaret Muller Ritz peacefully fell asleep in Jesus' arms on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home in Arden Hills, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at Zaharia Family Funeral in Truman, MN from 4pm-7pm. Funeral will be on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at 10:30 am St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Truman, with interment following at the church cemetery, Truman. Visitation will be one hour prior. Zaharia Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. www.ZahariaFamilyFuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Elaine Ritz, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Sep 24
Visitation
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
ZAHARIA FAMILY FUNERAL
102 East Ciro Street
Truman, MN 56088
Order flowers for Elaine's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Elaine's Visitation begins.
Sep 25
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
10:30AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Truman
Truman, MN 56088
Order flowers for Elaine's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Elaine's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments