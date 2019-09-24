Elaine Margaret Muller Ritz
You have free articles remaining.
Elaine Margaret Muller Ritz peacefully fell asleep in Jesus' arms on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Johanna Shores Presbyterian Home in Arden Hills, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at Zaharia Family Funeral in Truman, MN from 4pm-7pm. Funeral will be on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at 10:30 am St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Truman, with interment following at the church cemetery, Truman. Visitation will be one hour prior. Zaharia Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. www.ZahariaFamilyFuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family of Elaine Ritz, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.