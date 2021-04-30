 Skip to main content
Elaine Mallen
Elaine Mallen

Elaine Mallen

KANAWHA-Elaine Mallen, 85, of Kanawha passed away Saturday, April 25, 2021 at Hancock County Health System in Britt.

Private memorial services for Elaine Mallen will be held at a later date.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211

