Elaine F. Kappmeyer
Elaine F. Kappmeyer

Elaine F. Kappmeyer

Clear Lake – Elaine Frances Kappmeyer, 92, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

