Einar “Butch” A. Anderson
Mason City, Iowa - Einar “Butch” A. Anderson, 72 of 1636 9th ST. SW, Mason City, died Wednesday afternoon at Mercy One Hospital, in Mason City.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 pm Sunday, November 17th at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST. SE, Mason City. No formal services are planned.
Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
To plant a tree in memory of Einar Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.