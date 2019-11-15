{{featured_button_text}}
Einar "Butch" A. Anderson

Mason City, Iowa - Einar “Butch” A. Anderson, 72 of 1636 9th ST. SW, Mason City, died Wednesday afternoon at Mercy One Hospital, in Mason City.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 pm Sunday, November 17th at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST. SE, Mason City. No formal services are planned.

Arrangements are with Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

