Eileen B. (Lewerke) Smith

BRITT-Eileen B. (Lewerke) Smith, 94 of Britt passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services for Eileen Smith will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 480 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Greg Baum officiating.

Visitation for Eileen Smith will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

