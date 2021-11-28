Eileen B. (Lewerke) Smith

Funeral services for Eileen Smith will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Bethel Baptist Church, 480 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Greg Baum officiating.

Visitation for Eileen Smith will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church on Monday.