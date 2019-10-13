{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY --- Edwin L. Heusmann, 90, of Mason City, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Good Shepherd Health Center. Graveside services will be at a later date in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com; Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA, 641-423-0924.

