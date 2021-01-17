Edwin Jensen
CHARLES CITY-Edwin Jensen, 93, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 P.M., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at The Bridge Church in Charles City with Rev. Adam Whitty of Temple Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines followed at both events.
