Edwin H. Rhodes

Edwin H. Rhodes

MASON CITY-Edwin H. Rhodes, 89, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Per Edwin's wishes, he was cremated. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family of Edwin Rhodes. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

