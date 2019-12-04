{{featured_button_text}}

Edwin Chris Lindloff

MASON CITY - Edwin Chris Lindloff, 68, of Mason City, died on December 3, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Elmwood St. – Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Edwin Lindloff. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edwin Lindloff, please visit Tribute Store.

