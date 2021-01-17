Edward Henry Kielsmeier, Jr., 74, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ed's life will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines followed.