Edward Henry Kielsmeier, Jr.
Edward Henry Kielsmeier, Jr., 74, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ed's life will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines followed.
