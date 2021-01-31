 Skip to main content
Edward Henry Kielsmeier, Jr.
Edward Henry Kielsmeier, Jr., 74, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ed's life will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines followed.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

