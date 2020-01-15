Edward H. Albers

BELMOND, IOWA - Edward H. Albers, 94, of Mason City and formerly of Klemme and Goodell, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services for Ed Albers will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. Burial will take place at the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Knights of Columbus Hall, 551 South Taft Avenue in Mason City. Visitation will also be held prior to the funeral service on Friday at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond, beginning at 11:00 AM.

