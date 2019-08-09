{{featured_button_text}}

Edward ‘Ed' Schnittjer

CLARION, IOWA - Edward ‘Ed' Schnittjer, 85, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery, Highway 3 East in Clarion, with Pastor Ron Lotz officiating.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

