Edward (Ed) Harold Burkart

Edward (Ed) Harold Burkart, 81, of Ventura, died January27, 2020, at MercyOne Hospice - North Iowa in Mason City, IA.

A memorial service will be held 10:30am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US-18, Clear Lake, IA.

Visitation will be at 9:30am February 1, 2020. A lunch will follow the memorial service.

In leu of flowers, any gifts given, Irene will pass on to missions work that Ed cared deeply about.

Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 2056th St, Mason City. (641) 424-2151. ColonialChapels.com.

