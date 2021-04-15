Edna Pickering (Dettman)
BELMOND-Edna Marie Pickering (Dettman), 102, died on Sunday December 20, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Edna Pickering will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be held at the Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday, April 17.
Edna's family would appreciate those in attendance to follow guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Edna's family suggests memorial donations may be directed to the New Lyric Theatre in Belmond and sent to the family's attention c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 301 in Belmond, Iowa, 50421.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.