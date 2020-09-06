Edna P. Petersen
Edna Patricia Petersen, 101, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.
Private family services will be held with burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, rural Coulter. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Edna's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Edna Petersen to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd Street SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
