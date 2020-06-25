SWALEDALE - Edna A. Watters, 87, of Swaledale, died on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Pleasant Valley Township Cemetery in Swaledale. Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401.