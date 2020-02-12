Edgar Albert Fox, Sr., age 92 of St. Ansgar, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the St. Ansgar Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the St. Ansgar Baptist Church, St. Ansgar, IA, with Pastor Aaron Moore and Rev. Gary Gonnerman officiating. Burial will be at the St. Ansgar Cemetery.