Eddie L. Schuver
0 comments

Eddie L. Schuver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND --- Eddie L. Schuver, 69, of Belmond and formerly of Goodell, died Wednesday, Jan, 1, at home. Memorial services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Goodell Community Hall, 315 Broadway St., Goodell, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Goodell Community Hall. Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond, is assisting the family, www.ewingfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Schuver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News