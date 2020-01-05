BELMOND --- Eddie L. Schuver, 69, of Belmond and formerly of Goodell, died Wednesday, Jan, 1, at home. Memorial services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Goodell Community Hall, 315 Broadway St., Goodell, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Goodell Community Hall. Ewing Funeral Home, Belmond, is assisting the family, www.ewingfh.com.