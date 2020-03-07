Earl R. Jaspersen
0 comments

Earl R. Jaspersen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Earl R. Jaspersen

Earl R. Jaspersen

CLEAR LAKE – Earl R. Jaspersen, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be in Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Sunday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cataldo Funeral Home, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Jaspersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News