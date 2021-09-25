Earl L. Opheim

MASON CITY-Earl L. Opheim, 95, of Mason City passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Mason City with Rev. Paul Collier officiating. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Mason City Veterans Association.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, September 27th at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City.

Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Good Shepherd Health Center or to the donor's charity of choice.