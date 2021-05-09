 Skip to main content
Earl D. Miller
CLEAR LAKE-Earl D. Miller, 87, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

