E. Wayne Prazak
E. Wayne Prazak

E. Wayne Prazak

Nora Springs- E. Wayne Prazak, 88, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Hanlontown, IA.

Visitation will be held 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com

