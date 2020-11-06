E. Wayne Prazak
Nora Springs- E. Wayne Prazak, 88, died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Hanlontown, IA.
Visitation will be held 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. Burial will take place at Park Cemetery in Nora Springs.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel 114 N Hawkeye Ave Nora Springs 641-749-2210 ColonialChapels.com
