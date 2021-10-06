E. Joyce (Froning) Brouwer
E. Joyce (Froning) Brouwer was taken to her heavenly home on Friday September 24, 2021, after a brief stay in the Sheffield Care Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Private family burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Joyce's family.
