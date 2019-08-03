{{featured_button_text}}

Dwight W. Groom

ROWAN, IOWA - Dwight W. Groom, 87, of Rowan, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Dwight W. Groom
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments