Dwight "Smiley" Dean Hoveland
Dwight “Smiley” Dean Hoveland

Dwight “Smiley” Dean Hoveland

KANAWHA-Dwight “Smiley” Dean Hoveland, 68, of Kanawha passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Memorial Service for Dwight “Smiley” Dean Hoveland will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha. Refreshments will follow the memorial service.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, Kanawha, Iowa 50447, 641-762-3211

